JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in JD.com by 812.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.com alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie upgraded JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

JD.com Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JD opened at $26.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. The company had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. JD.com’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.