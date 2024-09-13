JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells $471,501.94 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $471,501.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,010,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,354,075.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $557,598.36.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.06. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 0.94.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $103.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.53 million. On average, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,141,000 after purchasing an additional 523,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JFrog by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,083,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,791,000 after buying an additional 561,897 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in JFrog by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,943,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,260,000 after buying an additional 118,473 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,722,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,160,000 after buying an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 17.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,675,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after acquiring an additional 254,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. FBN Securities began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JFrog from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.28.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

