Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.9% during the second quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.1 %

JNJ opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.