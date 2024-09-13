JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.06.

Shares of JPM opened at $206.60 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.65. The stock has a market cap of $593.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

