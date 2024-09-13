KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 101.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday.

KALV stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.89. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.36.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $85,295.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $85,295.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $89,620.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,804 shares of company stock worth $372,112. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

