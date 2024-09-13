Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,786 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,824,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $51,781,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $22,877,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 896,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,432,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter valued at $14,185,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock opened at $116.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $130.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.30 and its 200-day moving average is $110.52.

Insider Activity at Kirby

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. Kirby had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 2,770 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $305,281.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,066.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

