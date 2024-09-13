KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 101,084 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $24,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12,307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 248,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after purchasing an additional 246,154 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,648,000 after buying an additional 41,778 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 157.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 76.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $120.35 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $128.79. The stock has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

