Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Stock Position Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 15.4% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 13.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after buying an additional 58,529 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.75.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $244.47 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $275.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $558.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $81,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.92, for a total transaction of $1,037,061.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $16,340,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,084,701. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.