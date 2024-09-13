Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Director Sells $536,815.20 in Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 5,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.18, for a total transaction of $536,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,865.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE LYV opened at $97.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,068,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110,097 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,173 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,722,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,658,000 after purchasing an additional 155,920 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,633,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,346,000 after buying an additional 388,980 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,543,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,171,000 after buying an additional 1,093,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

