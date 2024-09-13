Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 6.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 31.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dillard’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 45.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $475.00 to $380.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Dillard’s from $202.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Dillard’s Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DDS opened at $332.80 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.39 and a 12 month high of $476.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($1.38). Dillard’s had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, Director Robert C. Connor purchased 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $346.82 per share, with a total value of $34,682.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,051,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods.

