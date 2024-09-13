Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 367,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,222,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 0.4 %

PLPC stock opened at $114.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $562.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $104.96 and a 12 month high of $170.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.62.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $138.72 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Preformed Line Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 7.74%.

About Preformed Line Products

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.