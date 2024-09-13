Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 213.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth $581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,376 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UHT opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $46.17. The stock has a market cap of $627.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 249.57%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

