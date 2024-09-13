Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 20,928 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,910,275,000 after purchasing an additional 233,475 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $18,256,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of UDR by 370.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after buying an additional 175,566 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $2,135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in UDR by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,205,000 after buying an additional 44,677 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.67.

NYSE:UDR opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.85. UDR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

