Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in Interface by 1,041.8% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 228,435 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Interface by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,275,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,714,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 336,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 122,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Price Performance

TILE stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.98. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Interface Announces Dividend

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $346.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.21 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TILE. StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Interface in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $149,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 10,347 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $149,307.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,969. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 17,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 164,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,996.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

