Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $764,000 Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,077,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $89,855,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 539,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $117,248.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,857.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,082 shares of company stock worth $7,104,287. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ATR opened at $151.93 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.36 and a twelve month high of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.63%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

