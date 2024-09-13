Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $904,000 Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 69.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,660 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $69.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day moving average of $111.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $170.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,311,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,158 shares of company stock worth $13,239,712 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.