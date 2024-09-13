Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 78,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Gogo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,399,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after buying an additional 400,487 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Stock Performance

Shares of GOGO opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $946.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a return on equity of 145.01% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

