Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,387 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $3,046,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,991 shares of company stock worth $3,443,269. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LPX opened at $94.79 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average is $85.74.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $101.00) on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

