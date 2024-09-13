Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

National Health Investors Trading Up 1.2 %

NHI opened at $83.85 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.65.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 118.03%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

