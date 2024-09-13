Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in AerCap by 89.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of AerCap by 230.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.38.

AerCap Trading Up 0.5 %

AerCap stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $98.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. AerCap’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

