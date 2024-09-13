Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 26,891 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 125.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Confluent by 40.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $4,647,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,045,235.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,312 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $222,429.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 510,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,656,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,955 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CFLT. Baird R W upgraded shares of Confluent to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

Confluent Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $19.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Confluent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. The business had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Recommended Stories

