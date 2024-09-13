Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 50.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $185.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 83.56 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.67 and a 12-month high of $224.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total value of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $1,928,305. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.