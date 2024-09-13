Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after buying an additional 297,095 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 218,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 179,388 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIGA stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

