Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Univest Financial during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 307.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 10.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UVSP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 2,773 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $79,196.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,740.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 1,200 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,329.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 2,773 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $79,196.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,740.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,215 shares of company stock valued at $177,313. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Univest Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Univest Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $120.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

About Univest Financial

(Free Report)

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.