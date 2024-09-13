Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 5,400 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Expro Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at $141,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the second quarter valued at $183,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Expro Group during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Price Performance

XPRO stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -95.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Expro Group Holdings has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on XPRO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on XPRO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 84,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expro Group

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.