Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 57,754 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,754 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDSN. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 20.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $163,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.65. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $356.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $75.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HDSN shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

