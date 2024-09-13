Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes $977,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Teradyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 6.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,403 shares of company stock worth $982,631. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $128.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.