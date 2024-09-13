Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.88. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $184.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. Garmin’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.