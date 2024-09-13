LPL Financial LLC Acquires 173,805 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,124,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,805 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.18% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $101,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $46.93 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $49.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

