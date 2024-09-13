LPL Financial LLC Acquires 17,977 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $99,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $30,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $248.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.16 and its 200 day moving average is $248.55.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.22.

About Illinois Tool Works



Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

