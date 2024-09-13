LPL Financial LLC Acquires 212,185 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.61% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $106,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 432,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,794,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Municipal ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.