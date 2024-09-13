LPL Financial LLC Acquires 212,185 Shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,112,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.61% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $106,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 432,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,794,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JMUB opened at $51.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

