LPL Financial LLC Acquires 36,698 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 877,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,698 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $105,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

IWS stock opened at $127.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $130.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.71 and a 200-day moving average of $122.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

