LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848,067 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.92% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $102,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 218,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

BSCQ opened at $19.58 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

