LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,804,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478,559 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.06% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $141,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of CGGO opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.94.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

