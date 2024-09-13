LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,128,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340,669 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $104,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,784 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 146,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,621,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,530,000 after purchasing an additional 244,428 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCP opened at $20.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

