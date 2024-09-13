LPL Financial LLC Buys 25,584 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,584 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $103,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VT opened at $116.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.58. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $117.60.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

