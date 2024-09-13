LPL Financial LLC Buys 47,129 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CrowdStrike worth $139,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,360,000 after buying an additional 242,052 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $257.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 485.09, a PEG ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

