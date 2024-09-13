LPL Financial LLC Has $106.48 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,666 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.41% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $106,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCAF. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 321,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 153,283 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of TCAF stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $32.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.