LPL Financial LLC Has $110.17 Million Stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,281,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $110,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Strategic Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $950.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a one year low of $64.22 and a one year high of $89.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.41.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.