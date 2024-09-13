LPL Financial LLC Has $126.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,472 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.38% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $126,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 12,632 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of VNQ opened at $97.62 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $97.69. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

