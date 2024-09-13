LPL Financial LLC Has $126.46 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.57% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $126,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 77,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 162,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $41.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

