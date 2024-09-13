LPL Financial LLC Has $138.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,459 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $138,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 37.6% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,523,000 after purchasing an additional 232,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $218.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.14 and its 200-day moving average is $205.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $220.41.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

