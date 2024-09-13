LPL Financial LLC Has $98.11 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,183,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,838 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $98,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,346.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,295,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,595 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,290,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 466.4% in the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,023,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,994,000 after buying an additional 842,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,208,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 710,435 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $47.02 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $47.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

