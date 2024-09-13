LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $131,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $494.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.17, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $494.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.84.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.