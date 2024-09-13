LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,324 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.15% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $114,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 435.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 190,153 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,148.5% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after buying an additional 133,533 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $6,363,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 581.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 116,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 99,118 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.48 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

