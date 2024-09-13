LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,063,231 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,063,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,231 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.29% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $121,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,041,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,115,000 after acquiring an additional 600,275 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,105,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,760,000 after buying an additional 356,613 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,982,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,674,000 after purchasing an additional 189,775 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,876,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,406,000 after buying an additional 235,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,765,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 63,602 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS opened at $60.35 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.73.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

