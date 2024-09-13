LPL Financial LLC Purchases 20,200 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $95,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Linde by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $467.34 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $453.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

