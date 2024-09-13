LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 664,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Phillips 66 worth $93,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,271,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,741,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,903,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,451,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,422,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,189,035,000 after purchasing an additional 402,925 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,453,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,435,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.6 %

Phillips 66 stock opened at $125.72 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

