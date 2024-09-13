LPL Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,338,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $137,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

