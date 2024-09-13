LPL Financial LLC Sells 426,130 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,688,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426,130 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $118,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

